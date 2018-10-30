Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Trade to Houston official

The Broncos dealt Thomas and a seventh-round pick to the Texans for fourth-round and seventh-round selections Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the trade official, Thomas will now work in tandem with top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and on the receiving end of passes from Deshaun Watson in his new locale. During nine seasons with the Broncos, Thomas surpassed 1,000 yards five times while racking up 60 touchdowns in 125 regular-season games. He also was fairly productive in the Broncos' 20th-ranked pass offense this year, totaling 36 catches (on 56 targets) for 402 yards and three TDs across eight contests.