Thomas and the Texans are using their Week 10 bye as an opportunity to expose the wide receiver to a fuller version of the offensive playbook, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas was essentially taught Houston's game plan for Denver in Week 9, when he made his Texans debut and played 79 percent of the offensive snaps. He caught all three of his targets for 61 yards. "Now, we can kind of take a step back and really go back into what we call the basic information, teach him the formations, teach him the routes. He's a really good pro and he's going to do a great job of learning," said coach Bill O'Brien. The Texans resume play Week 11 on the road against Washington's 20th-ranked pass defense, which was shredded for 491 total yards and five touchdowns in a Week 9 loss to Atlanta.