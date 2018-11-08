Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Using bye week for learning
Thomas and the Texans are using their Week 10 bye as an opportunity to expose the wide receiver to a fuller version of the offensive playbook, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas was essentially taught Houston's game plan for Denver in Week 9, when he made his Texans debut and played 79 percent of the offensive snaps. He caught all three of his targets for 61 yards. "Now, we can kind of take a step back and really go back into what we call the basic information, teach him the formations, teach him the routes. He's a really good pro and he's going to do a great job of learning," said coach Bill O'Brien. The Texans resume play Week 11 on the road against Washington's 20th-ranked pass defense, which was shredded for 491 total yards and five touchdowns in a Week 9 loss to Atlanta.
More News
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Solid in win over former team•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Lacking competition at wideout•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Will play for new team in Week 9•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Practices with new teammates•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Trade to Houston official•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...