Thomas (Achilles) said he'd like to finish his career in a Texans uniform, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas caught 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns after he was acquired from the Broncos prior to the trade deadline, but suffered an Achilles injury that will sideline him at least six months. So, getting healthy is Thomas' immediate concern. The Texans were pleased with Thomas' contributions, but head coach Bill O'Brien acknowledged his status with the team is a fluid situation. Houston is expected to have a healthy Will Fuller (knee) and Keke Coutee back in 2019, and Achilles injuries are tough, particularly for players beyond age 30.