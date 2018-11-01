Thomas will make his Texans debut Sunday in Denver, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.

Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed as much Wednesday, when Thomas passed his physical and took part in the Texans' first practice of Week 9. O'Brien cited Thomas' reservoir of football knowledge as something that can mitigate the learning curve he'll face adjusting to a new team and offense. Thomas will get in two more practices in Houston before returning to the only place he's called home during his career in what could be an emotional team debut for the 30-year-old. There's an opportunity for Thomas to earn a high volume of snaps right away with Houston, particularly with Will Fuller (knee) done for the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) nursing an injury.