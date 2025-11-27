Autry (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Autry has played in six consecutive contests since being activated from the reserve/PUP list in early October following a knee injury, so his appearance on the injury report Wednesday could simply be the result giving the veteran a day off. The defensive lineman will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's matchup with the Colts.