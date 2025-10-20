Autry (knee) was activated to the Texans' active roster Monday.

The 35-year-old began Houston's 2025 campaign on the reserve/PUP list due to a knee injury. However, he's since been activated to the Texans' active roster and has a chance to make his season debut in Monday night's matchup against the Seahawks. Autry recorded 13 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and three passes defended over 10 regular-season games in 2024. If active in Week 7, he's expected to play a reserve role on Houston's defensive line.