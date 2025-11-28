Texans' Denico Autry: Cleared to play Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Autry (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Autry has dealt with knee issues for most of the season but is ready to roll as a rotational lineman up front for Houston. The 35-year-old has logged three tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across six appearances this season.
