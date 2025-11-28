default-cbs-image
Autry (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.

Autry has dealt with knee issues for most of the season but is ready to roll as a rotational lineman up front for Houston. The 35-year-old has logged three tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across six appearances this season.

