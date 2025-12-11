Texans' Denico Autry: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Autry (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Autry has been tending to a lingering knee issue throughout the season, and it looks like he may have suffered a re-aggravation of that injury. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Cardinals.
More News
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Cleared to play Week 13•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Absent from practice•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Good to go against 49ers•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Still working through knee issue•