Autry (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Autry missed Houston's first five games this season due to a knee injury and continued to be listed on the injury report with the issue through mid-December, but it's not clear if his current issue is related. Regardless, a DNP to begin Week 18 prep isn't a good sign, but he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the Texans hand out injury designations for Sunday's matchup versus Indianapolis. If Autry can't play in that game, Derek Barnett could be in line for more defensive snaps.