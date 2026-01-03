Texans' Denico Autry: Good to go Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Autry (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
After missing the first five games of the season, Autry has produced eight tackles (five solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass breakup as a rotational lineman for the Texans.
