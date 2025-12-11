Autry (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Autry was unable to practice Wednesday with a knee injury, but an upgrade in participation Thursday means the defensive end is likely trending towards playing in Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. The pass rusher totaled a similar number of practices with similar participation in Week 13 and was still able to suit up against the Colts, so a limited or full session Friday likely means Autry will be good to go for Sunday's game.