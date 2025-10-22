Autry recorded two total tackles (both solo), including 1.0 sacks, and blocked a field-goal attempt in Monday night's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

The veteran defensive lineman played 17 total snaps (10 on defense, seven on special teams) and made an instant impact in his regular-season debut, sacking Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter. Autry also blocked a 53-yard field-goal try from Jason Myers late in the second quarter, helping the Texans pull within one score before half time. The 35-year-old is expected to remain an key reserve defensive lineman heading into Houston's Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.