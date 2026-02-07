Autry logged eight tackles (five solo), including 3.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games with the Texans in 2025.

Autry opened the season on the PUP list due to a knee injury that he played through for much of the 2024 campaign. He made his 2025 debut in Week 7, but he was consistently listed on the injury report due to that same knee issue, which impacted his production and snap count on defense. Autry has accumulated 6.5 sacks across 22 regular-season games over the last two years, which is a far cry from the six prior years, when he recorded at least 7.5 sacks in five of those campaigns. Autry will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and while he'll garner interest from teams as a veteran depth option on the defensive line, it seems as though his best days are well behind him.