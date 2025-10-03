Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Autry opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list due to lingering knee injury from the 2024 campaign. His practice window to return from the PUP list opened Wednesday, but he's not quite ready to make his 2025 debut after putting together an LP-LP-DNP practice log. Autry will have additional time to rest due to the Texans being on a bye for Week 6, which puts him in a better spot to make his regular-season debut in Week 7 against the Seahawks on Monday, Oct. 20.