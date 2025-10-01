Autry (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

The veteran defensive lineman missed the Texans' first four games this season due to a lingering knee injury from 2024, but it now appears he'll return to the field soon. Autry appeared in 10 regular-season games for Houston last season, recording 13 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and three passes defended. He now has 21 days to be added to the active roster before reverting to IR and will likely serve as a rotational defensive end once healthy.