Autry (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Ravens but is expected to play, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Autry has been listed as a limited practice participant all week due to a knee injury he likely picked up in Houston's Week 16 loss to Kansas City. Autry's official status for Christmas Day may not be known until the Texans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Derek Barnett would serve as the top backup defensive end behind starters Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson if Autry is not cleared to play.