Texans' Denico Autry: Should come off PUP this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Autry (knee) is expected to be activated this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Week 5 is the first week that Autry is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list. Once the club makes his activation official, Autry's 21-day window will begin. The veteran defensive end recorded 13 tackles and 3.0 sacks over 10 games as a backup in 2024. Autry missed six contests last season in violation of the the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
More News
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Sidelined to begin season•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Lands on active/PUP list•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Drop in production in 2024•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Will suit up in wild-card round•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Texans' Denico Autry: Returns to practice Wednesday•