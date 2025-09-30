Autry (knee) is expected to be activated this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Week 5 is the first week that Autry is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list. Once the club makes his activation official, Autry's 21-day window will begin. The veteran defensive end recorded 13 tackles and 3.0 sacks over 10 games as a backup in 2024. Autry missed six contests last season in violation of the the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.