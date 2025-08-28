Texans' Denico Autry: Sidelined to begin season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Autry (knee) was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Autry played through a knee injury for most of 2024, so his placement on the active/PUP list to begin training camp was viewed as a precaution. However, he'll now be forced to remain sidelined for at least the first four games of the regular season.
