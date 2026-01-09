Autry (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Autry upgraded to a limited participant in Friday's practice after missing Thursday's session due to a persisting knee injury he sustained before the season. Since being activated from the reserve/PUP list, Autry has not missed a game due to the issue and will likely be able to upgrade his practice participation and dodge an injury designation before Monday night's wild-card clash with the Steelers. Autry has one more practice to make this leap, and if he fails to do so, the defensive end's status for Monday's game will be in jeopardy.