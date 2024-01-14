Perryman's rib injury is not considered to be serious and he's expected to return for the divisional round, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Perryman exited the Texans' wild-card win over the Browns with a ribs injury, but it seems as if this issue won't hinder his availability going forward. The 31-year-old linebacker was able to record three total tackles, including one tackle for loss before exiting Saturday's affair and he'll look to add to those totals next weekend.
More News
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Exits wild-card game with rib issue•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Active Sunday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Back from suspension•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Suspension reduced•