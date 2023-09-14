Perryman (ankle) was able to log a full practice Thursday.
Perryman was limited in practice Wednesday, but any concerns of him potentially missing Sunday's game against the Colts can be disregarded for now. The veteran linebacker logged double-digit tackles in Week 1 and will work to post another productive outing for Week 2.
