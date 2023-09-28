Perryman (hand/wrist) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Perryman missed last week's upset win over the Jaguars. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 2 against the Colts, so it's unclear when he was actually injured. Perryman has 18 tackles through two contests. Christian Harris, Blake Cashman and Henry To'oTo'o started at linebacker for Houston last week.