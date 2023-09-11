Perryman recorded 11 tackles in Sunday's 25-9 loss at Baltimore.
Perryman led Houston linebackers in snaps with 56 and made good on ample opportunities to defend the run in what was eventually a 16-point loss. In Week 2, the Texans are set to play host to Indianapolis, which should also be relatively reliant on its run game.
