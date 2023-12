Perryman tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans.

Perryman recorded double-digit tackles for the first time since Week 1, handling 92 percent of defensive snaps during the Houston's narrow overtime win. The veteran linebacker has handled at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in three of his last four appearances, putting him on the IDP fantasy radar as a potential flex option versus the Browns in Week 16.