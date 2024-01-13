Perryman injured his ribs in Saturday's playoff contest against Cleveland and is questionable to return.
Perryman exited in the second half of the contest, though it's unclear how the injury occurred. The linebacker racked up three tackles early in the first quarter but hadn't posted any more between then and his exit. Neville Hewitt could see more snaps if Perryman is unable to return.
