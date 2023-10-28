Perryman is expected to return Sunday against the Panthers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Perryman, who has been dealing with a broken hand and playing with a cast, was inactive Week 6 prior to the Week 7 bye. He's expected to return to middle linebacker after a brief experiment at weakside linebacker, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Perryman opened the season in the middle and recorded 18 tackles over the first two weeks before sustaining the hand injury. The linebacker shuffle also includes Henry To'oTo'o moving from middle to strongside linebacker and Blake Cashman moving from the strongside to the weakside.