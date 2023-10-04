Perryman (hand) was a full participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman looks set to return to the field Sunday versus the Falcons after missing the last two contest while nursing a hand injury. The 30-year-old will return to his starting role at middle linebacker against Atlanta.
