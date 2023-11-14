Perryman was suspended by the NFL on Tuesday for three games due to repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perryman's suspension comes after he lowered his head and delivered a blow to Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Bengals, which resulted in a flag for unnecessary roughness. Due to having received six violations for this rule in his career, including in Week 2 of this season, Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan handed down the suspension. Perryman can appeal the suspension, but it's not yet known if he will. While the 30-year-old is out of action, Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris and Blake Cashman should be the Texans' primary options at linebacker.