Perryman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Saints.
Perryman started at middle linebacker in Week 5 against the Falcons and had four tackles in the loss. With Chris Harris (concussion) returning for Week 6 and Henry To'oTo'o playing well, Perryman will not suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Logs 35 snaps in return•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Won't play at Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Misses practice Wednesday•