Perryman agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Perryman spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and will now make the move to Houston. He finished the 2022 campaign with 83 tackles (54 solo), one sack, two pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 contests. Perryman should play a significant role within the Houston defense in 2023 now that he has had time to recover from a dislocated shoulder he suffered late in the past season.
