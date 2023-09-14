Perryman (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Perryman popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury after logging 11 tackles (six solo) during the team's Week 1 loss to the Ravens. If the 30-year-old is unable to play versus the Colts on Sunday, the Texans will likely turn to Henry To'oTo'o to start at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Picks off Tua in preseason loss•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Logs sack Thursday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Recovering from labrum surgery•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Lands with Houston•