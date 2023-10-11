Perryman started at middle linebacker and recorded four tackles in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Falcons in Week 5.

Perryman returned to the lineup following a two-week absence due to a hand injury. He wore a hand cast, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle and played 35 snaps (45 percent), much less usage than Perryman had in Weeks 1 and 2, when he played a combined 112 snaps (98 percent).