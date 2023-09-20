Perryman (hand) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
The issue seems to be a new one for Perryman, who has 19 tackles over two games in 2023. It's unclear at this point what the actual nature of the injury is.
More News
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Records eight stops against Colts•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Cleared from injury report•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Limited participant in practice•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Picks off Tua in preseason loss•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Logs sack Thursday•