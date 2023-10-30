Perryman registered nine tackles (six solo), including half a sack, in Houston's 15-13 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Perryman missed the team's previous game with a hand injury and was productive in his return, as led the team in tackles while also recording his first half sack of the season. The 2015 second-round pick now has 30 tackles (18 solo) in four games and will look to add to those totals versus Tampa Bay next week.
