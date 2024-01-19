Perryman (ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's divisional round matchup with the Ravens.

Perryman suffered an injury to his ribs in the Texans' wild-card round win over the Browns and he was limited at the team's three practices this week, but he appears to be ready to go for the divisional round. The middle linebacker recorded three solo tackles before exiting Houston's victory over Cleveland and he'll look to return to form with a full workload in Baltimore.