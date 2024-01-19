Perryman (ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's divisional round matchup with the Ravens.
Perryman suffered an injury to his ribs in the Texans' wild-card round win over the Browns and he was limited at the team's three practices this week, but he appears to be ready to go for the divisional round. The middle linebacker recorded three solo tackles before exiting Houston's victory over Cleveland and he'll look to return to form with a full workload in Baltimore.
More News
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Avoids serious injury•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Exits wild-card game with rib issue•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Active Sunday•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Texans' Denzel Perryman: Back from suspension•