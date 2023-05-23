Perryman is recovering from offseason labrum surgery and didn't practice during Monday's voluntary OTA, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Perryman recorded 237 tackles over 27 games in two seasons with Las Vegas, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 16 last year. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason and presumably had to pass a physical, but he remains sidelined to start Houston's offseason program. It's unclear when he'll be able to play again, but whenever he's healthy, the veteran linebacker figures to compete for a sizable role in the Texans' defense.
