The Texans have ruled Perryman (hand) out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Perryman failed to practice in any capacity this week and will miss a second straight game as a result. Henry To'oTo'o, who recorded 10 tackles in the Week 3 win over Jacksonville, is expected to pick up another start at middle linebacker in Perryman's stead.
