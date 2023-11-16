Perryman's suspension, which is for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect player health and safety of players, was reduced to two games Wednesday, Michael Signora of NFL Communications reports.

Perryman appealed his original suspension, which was originally levied for three games Tuesday after he accumulated six violations of this rule in his career. The appeal hearing officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, decided to instead limit this suspension to just two games, leaving the middle linebacker sidelined Week 11 against Arizona and Week 12 versus Jacksonville. Perryman has accumulated 41 tackles over six games played this season, and he will likely reprise a role as Houston's starting middle linebacker once this suspension ends.