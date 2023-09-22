Perryman (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Jaguars.
After missing practice all week with a hand injury, Perryman will sit out in Week 3. Cory Littleton is likely to see increased work in his absence, and it's not clear how long it will take before he's ready to play again.
