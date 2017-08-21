Texans' Denzel Rice: Pick leads to win over Pats
Rice's fourth-quarter interception led to the winning score in Houston's win over New England in preseason Week 2.
Rice got some extra snaps because Robert Nelson (hamstring) was idle and made the kind of play that leaves an impression on coaches. Whether that turns into a roster spot is uncertain. That Rice was playing the fourth quarter of a preseason game indicates something about his chances of sticking with the Texans.
