Barnett logged 21 tackles (13 solo), including 5.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games with the Texans in 2025.

It took Barnett until Week 8 against the 49ers to post his first sack of the season, though he boosted his numbers late in the regular season after logging 3.0 sacks across Weeks 16 and 17. The ninth-year veteran operated mostly in a rotational role on Houston's defensive line, and that will likely be what his role is with whoever he signs with during the offseason, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent.