Barnett was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Barnett logged 27 tackles (21 on defense, six on special teams) without recording a tackle during the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Seahawks on Monday. It appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process, and his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the 49ers on Sunday. The 2017 first-rounder has just three tackles (one solo) through six regular-season games.