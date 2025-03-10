Barnett is slated to re-sign with the Texans on a one-year, $5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barnett suited up for 16 regular-season games with Houston in 2024, in which span he racked up 26 tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks, plus two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also scored on a fumble return Week 11. After having found success as a rotational playmaker behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, Barnett's decision to run it back with the Texans for 2025 seems sensible for both sides.