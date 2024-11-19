Barnett had one tackle, 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Monday's 34-10 win over Dallas in Week 11.

On a night when defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) was inactive, Barnett made an impact while filling the void. All of his activity came on one crazy play that proved to be the turning point in the game. Barnett stripped-sacked Cooper Rush. The ensuing fumble was recovered by Dallas offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, who attempted to advance the ball but had it dislodged from his grasp by Jalen Pitre. Re-enter Barnett, who scooped up the fumble on the bounce and went 28 yards untouched for a touchdown that made it a three-score game early in the fourth quarter. The sack was Barnett's third of the season and the TD his first since his rookie season in 2017, when as a member of the Eagles he returned a fumble for a score.