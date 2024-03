Barnett is slated to sign to a one-year deal to remain with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

In six regular-season games after being claimed off waivers from the Eagles last November, Barnett recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 sack with the Texans. Now that's elected to stay put in 2024, the 2017 first-rounder will provide Houston with valuable defensive end depth behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.