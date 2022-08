Rivers suffered a bicep injury in the Texans' preseason finale against the 49ers,Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The defensive end injured his bicep in Houston's 17-0 victory but Rivers believes the injury isn't serious and he should be good moving forward. The former third-round selection from the 2017 NFL Draft could see a depth role with the Texans once again this season after he recovers from his injury.