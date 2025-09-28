Texans' Derek Stingley: Active for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Stingley returned to a limited practice Friday on the heels of missing the Texans' first two sessions with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 3. With his Week 4 availability confirmed, Stingley is in a position to maintain his starting cornerback duties versus Tennessee. In three games so far, Stingley has logged eight tackles and three passes defensed.
