Stingley (oblique) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Stingley returned to a limited practice Friday on the heels of missing the Texans' first two sessions with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 3. With his Week 4 availability confirmed, Stingley is in a position to maintain his starting cornerback duties versus Tennessee. In three games so far, Stingley has logged eight tackles and three passes defensed.