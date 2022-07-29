Coach Lovie Smith said Friday that he expects Stingley (foot) to play Week 1 vs. Indianapolis, ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime reports.
Smith also said they Texans plan to ease Stingley -- who is bouncing back from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot -- into action as training camp progresses -- but the Texans are likely just playing it safe after investing the number three overall pick in the LSU standout back in April. Stingley figures to be the top cover corner right away in a rebuilding Houston defense heading into 2022.