Stingley and the Texans reached agreement Monday on a three-year, $90 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initial reports say $89 million is guaranteed, making Stingley the highest-paid defensive back in terms of both average annual value and guarantees. It isn't even close, in fact, with Stingley easily topping the deal recently signed by Carolina's Jaycee Horn ($25 million AAV, $46.7 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap). Selected third overall in the 2022 draft, Stingley played just 10 games over his final two years at LSU and then missed 14 games during his first two professional seasons, before finally staying healthy for a full campaign in 2024 (17 regular-season games, two playoff appearances). He has 36 pass defenses and 11 interceptions in 37 career regular-season games, and he added five more PDs and two INTs in Houston's two playoff contests this January, shortly after being named as a First-Team All Pro.