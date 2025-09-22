Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that Stingley is considered day-to-day with an oblique injury, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old corner is still being evaluated after sustaining an injury in the Texans' Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. Prior to his injury, Stingley played just 14 defensive snaps and recorded one pass defended. His practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication on his availability for Houston's Week 4 matchup against the Titans. If Stingley is unable to go, expect Tremon Smith to see increased reps at outside corner.